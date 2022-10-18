Russian missiles & drones again strike cities, energy facilities all over Ukraine

Aftermath of the Russian missile attack in Mykolayiv. One old building in the city center was destroyed and a man who was hiding inside killed. Photo by Oblast Administration. 

Multiple explosions reported throughout Ukraine after air alert was announced around 6 am on 18 October in all oblasts of Ukraine. Local authorities in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolayiv, and Zaporizhzhia report explosions as Russia again launched its Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones and missiles toward Ukraine.

Air alerts duration by Ukraine’s regions in the morning of 18 October

Two explosions happened in the energy facilities of the northern-Ukrainian city Zhytomyr. The electricity supply was interrupted but energy workers are already repairing the damage, city mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn said.
In Kyiv, three explosions happened at the energy facilities on the left bank of the Dnipro river, the deputy head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported.

He also said some interruptions with the electricity supply can occur in central Ukrainian Dnipro city. Later, the head of Dnipro Oblast confirmed that electricity outages happened in several city districts.
Russians also launched 8 missiles towards Kharkiv from Russian Belgorod, Kharkiv Oblast head Oleh Syniehubov said. Two series of explosions happened in the city in 5 minutes according to city mayor Ihor Terekhov.
In Mykolaiv, Russians destroyed a two-story residential building in the city center with S-300 missiles, killing one person. There was also a strike at the flower market and chestnut park in the city, Oblast head Vitaliy Kim said.

In Zaporizhzhia, two Russian drones hit an infrastructure object and a depot, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Head Oleksandr Starukh.

This happens eight days after the last mass missile strike on Ukrainian cities on 10 October and one day after the first drone attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

