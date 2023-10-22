Over 50 countries to attend Ukraine Peace Formula summit in Malta

A third international meeting on implementing Ukraine’s peace formula will take place on October 28-29 in Malta, according to an announcement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly address on October 21.

Zelenskyy stated that “important countries of the world” will be represented at the summit and over 50 participants are expected. He added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed Türkiye’s participation.

The meeting will involve security advisers and diplomats discussing the Ukraine peace formula first proposed by Zelenskyy in November 2022. The plan outlines 10 key points, including:

Radiological and nuclear safety

Food security

Energy security

Release of all prisoners of war and deportees

Restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity

Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities

Justice and accountability

Preventing ecocide

Preventing escalation of the conflict

Confirmation of the war’s end.

The first summit on the peace formula in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah in August gathered over 40 countries. China’s participation in the gathering was hailed as a “breakthrough.”

Other potential new members joining the Platform now include Japan and New Zealand, Markéta Pekarová Adamová, speaker of the Czech lower house, told RFE/RL ahead of the parliamentary track meeting on 23 October in Prague.

By bringing influential nations together, Ukraine aims to pressure Russia to end the invasion launched in February 2022. However, Russia has rejected the proposal so far.

The Ukrainian President’s Office insists that only Ukrainian proposals should be considered for Ukraine’s peace. It asserts that foreign peace plans, such as a “Brazilian plan,” “Chinese plan,” “African plan,” or “Vatican plan,” are not suitable for resolving the conflict. The office insists that only a Ukrainian plan can effectively address the complexities and nuances of the situation.

The Council of Europe’s fourth summit has given its endorsement to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, demonstrating strong political backing for the plan.

