Council of Europe summit backs Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula

The fourth summit of the Council of Europe has endorsed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, showing political support for Ukraine’s interpretation of the plan. The news comes from a correspondent in Reykjavik for “European Truth”.

“Without accountability, there can be no lasting peace, and we support the principles of a fair and lasting peace set out in President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula,” the document highlights.

The Council of Europe summit thus becomes the first major international forum to officially validate Ukraine’s peace plan. The Council of Europe comprises 46 states.

The text of Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, consisting of 10 points, was introduced by Ukraine in November of last year.

It’s also noteworthy that at the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, 43 countries approved an agreement on a register of damage caused by Russian aggression, paving the way for compensations.

The resolution, adopted by the heads of state and government members of the Council of Europe, expresses “full support for Ukraine and its people” and assures that the world “will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes”. Furthermore, the member states of the Council of Europe emphasized their alignment with Ukraine’s vision for the path to peace.

Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula: 10 points

The plan calls for:

Radiation and nuclear safety, focusing on restoring safety around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, which is now-Russian occupied. Food security, including protecting and ensuring Ukraine’s grain exports to the world’s poorest nations. Energy security, with focus on price restrictions on Russian energy resources, as well as aiding Ukraine with restoring its power infrastructure, half of which has been damaged by Russian attacks. Release of all prisoners and deportees, including war prisoners and children deported to Russia. Restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity and Russia reaffirming it according the U.N. Charter. Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, restoration of Ukraine’s state borders with Russia. Justice, including the establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes. Prevention of ecocide, need for protection of environment, with focus on demining and restoring water treatment facilities. Prevention of escalation of war, and building security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including guarantees for Ukraine. 20Confirmation of the war’s end, including a document signed by the involved parties.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Council of Europe, peace formula, Zelenskyy