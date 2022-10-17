Russia strikes Kyiv with Shahed drones, building on fire: UPDATES ~~

Screenshot of a video of a building in Kyiv on fire after being hit by Russia's launch of the Iranian Shahed-136 drone
Capital Kyiv was under a drone attack from early morning of 17 October. Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital and the Kyiv Oblast.
Kyiv under massive Shahed drone attack; explosions are heard. Air defense reportedly shot down. Reportedly, a building is on fire after drone impact— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 17, 2022
📽️ Local TG channels pic.twitter.com/lPAT4FkAb6
More explosions reported in Kyiv. As well, explosions reported in Odesa
️ Drones above Kyiv https://t.co/WNyRB3bepI pic.twitter.com/zBEwPMI1pv
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 17, 2022
According to Kyiv mayor Klitschko, as a result of a drone attack, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. Fire units are working. Several residential buildings were damaged. Medics are at the scene. Information about the victims is being clarified.
Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko shared a photo of remnants of a Shahed kamikaze drone shot down above Kyiv.
An earlier version of this photo showed the serial number; he then reuploaded it with the number blurred out, to prevent Russia from tracking effectiveness of its drones
Air defense downed a Shahed drone above Kyiv Oblast. The Ukrainian capital is under a massive Russian drone attack pic.twitter.com/oNtNtfNiAt
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 17, 2022
According to MIA advisor Anton Herashchenko, the kamikaze drones aimed at hitting critical infrastructure in central Kyiv and a “significant number were shot down” before they reached the capital.
Videos shared on social media show the aftermath and moment of impact:
A residential building is on fire in Kyiv after an explosion from impact of an Iranian kamikaze drone. According to mayor Klitschko, 18 people were rescued, two are under rubble— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 17, 2022
All news on Russia's drone attack on Kyiv are here: https://t.co/B80Apl9tf6
📽️https://t.co/bJPgp36D8B pic.twitter.com/G1t1dlzupM
According to mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, one woman was killed in the attack.