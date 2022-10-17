Russia strikes Kyiv with Shahed drones, building on fire: UPDATES

Screenshot of a video of a building in Kyiv on fire after being hit by Russia's launch of the Iranian Shahed-136 drone 

Latest news Ukraine

Capital Kyiv was under a drone attack from early morning of 17 October. Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital and the Kyiv Oblast.

According to Kyiv mayor Klitschko, as a result of a drone attack, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. Fire units are working. Several residential buildings were damaged. Medics are at the scene. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko shared a photo of remnants of a Shahed kamikaze drone shot down above Kyiv.

An earlier version of this photo showed the serial number; he then reuploaded it with the number blurred out, to prevent Russia from tracking effectiveness of its drones

Remnants of a destroyed Shahed drone. Vitaliy Klitschko /Telegram

According to MIA advisor Anton Herashchenko, the kamikaze drones aimed at hitting critical infrastructure in central Kyiv and a “significant number were shot down” before they reached the capital.

Videos shared on social media show the aftermath and moment of impact:

Rescuers near building in central district destroyed by Russian-launched drone. Photo: Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Rescuers near building in central district destroyed by Russian-launched drone. Photo: Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Car damaged by impact of Shahed-136 drone attack on Kyiv. Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Building in central Kyiv destroyed by Russian-launched drone. Photo: Kyrylo Tymoshenko

According to mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, one woman was killed in the attack.

Rescuers evacuate woman from under the rubble of a building hit by a Russian Shakhed-136 suicide drone. Photo: Kyrylo Tymoshenko
