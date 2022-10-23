Ukraine restored power supply in all areas affected by Russia’s Oct 22 missile attack – Zelenskyy

Ukraine restored power supply in all areas affected by Russia’s Oct 22 missile attack – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot from the Oct 23 video address. 

Latest news Ukraine

On 22 October, the Russian troops managed to conduct a massive missile attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure which resulted in power outages in a number of Ukrainian cities with some 1.5 million Ukrainians left without electricity.

In his October 23 address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has already restored the power supply:

“Today we can already report that in all our regions, which became the target of yesterday’s Russian terrorist attack, the technical possibility of electricity supply has been restored. I thank every man and woman who worked tirelessly to bring light to people. Of course, in many cities and districts, our energy companies have to apply stabilization shutdown schedules. This is done so that all our people have access to energy under conditions when its production is not possible in sufficient amounts. Restoring energy facilities destroyed by terrorist attacks is a much longer and more difficult task,” Zelenskyy said.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags