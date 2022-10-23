Ukraine restored power supply in all areas affected by Russia’s Oct 22 missile attack – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot from the Oct 23 video address.

On 22 October, the Russian troops managed to conduct a massive missile attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure which resulted in power outages in a number of Ukrainian cities with some 1.5 million Ukrainians left without electricity.

In his October 23 address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has already restored the power supply:

“Today we can already report that in all our regions, which became the target of yesterday’s Russian terrorist attack, the technical possibility of electricity supply has been restored. I thank every man and woman who worked tirelessly to bring light to people. Of course, in many cities and districts, our energy companies have to apply stabilization shutdown schedules. This is done so that all our people have access to energy under conditions when its production is not possible in sufficient amounts. Restoring energy facilities destroyed by terrorist attacks is a much longer and more difficult task,” Zelenskyy said.