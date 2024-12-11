Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Drone wars: Ukrainian FPV destroys Russian fiber optic-controlled drone (video)

First-ever footage shows a Ukrainian UAV destroying its Russian unjammable fiber-optic counterpart, thwarting an attack on Ukrainian equipment.
byYuri Zoria
11/12/2024
2 minute read
drone wars ukrainian fpv destroys russian fiber optic-controlled (video) fiber-optic sights telegram/serhii flash perehoplennya first-ever footage shows uav destroying its unjammable counterpart thwarting attack equipment ukraine news reports
Russian fiber-optic FPV drone in the sights of a Ukrainian drone. Image: Telegram/Serhii Flash.
Drone wars: Ukrainian FPV destroys Russian fiber optic-controlled drone (video)

A Ukrainian FPV drone operator has successfully destroyed a Russian fiber optic-controlled FPV unmanned aerial vehicle (FPV).

Ukraine is renowned for its extensive use of FPV drones as high-altitude interceptors targeting Russian reconnaissance drones. However, this marks the first recorded instance of a regular FPV drone intercepting a Russian non-radio guided drone. The fiber-optic FPVs address the jamming of the radio signal, one of the main challenges faced by drone operators on the battlefield. Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

According to a Militarnyi report, a drone pilot from Ukraine’s 68th Separate Oleksa Dovbush Jaeger Brigade intercepted and destroyed a Russian FPV drone that was moving along a road to strike previously spotted Ukrainian equipment. The incident was documented in a video published by the “About Communications from Serhiy Flash” Telegram channel.

After detecting the Russian fiber-optic-guided drone, the Ukrainian pilot immediately maneuvered to intercept the enemy UAV, successfully overtaking and destroying it with an attack from above.

Fiber-optic drones are impervious to drone-detection systems and electronic warfare tools, as they operate without radio signals. Recently, both Russians and, somewhat later, Ukrainians have adopted this technology to navigate electronic warfare-saturated environments.

Ukrainian interceptor drones

Ukrainian defense forces have long been using FPV drones as air defense assets. This approach not only helps conserve expensive anti-aircraft missiles but also enables quicker response to threats from Russian drones, Militarnyi notes. The Ukrainian FPV interceptors have also previously repeatedly targeted Russian loitering munitions like the laser-guided Lantset-series drones.

Additionally, Ukrainian defense forces are developing reusable interceptor drones equipped with nets for capturing enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

The successful interceptions of Russian FPV drones may help significantly reduce equipment and personnel losses while diminishing the enemy’s defensive and offensive capabilities.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!