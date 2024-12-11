Drone wars: Ukrainian FPV destroys Russian fiber optic-controlled drone (video)

A Ukrainian FPV drone operator has successfully destroyed a Russian fiber optic-controlled FPV unmanned aerial vehicle (FPV).
According to a Militarnyi report, a drone pilot from Ukraine’s 68th Separate Oleksa Dovbush Jaeger Brigade intercepted and destroyed a Russian FPV drone that was moving along a road to strike previously spotted Ukrainian equipment. The incident was documented in a video published by the “About Communications from Serhiy Flash” Telegram channel.
After detecting the Russian fiber-optic-guided drone, the Ukrainian pilot immediately maneuvered to intercept the enemy UAV, successfully overtaking and destroying it with an attack from above.
Ukrainian interceptor drones
Ukrainian defense forces have long been using FPV drones as air defense assets. This approach not only helps conserve expensive anti-aircraft missiles but also enables quicker response to threats from Russian drones, Militarnyi notes. The Ukrainian FPV interceptors have also previously repeatedly targeted Russian loitering munitions like the laser-guided Lantset-series drones.
Additionally, Ukrainian defense forces are developing reusable interceptor drones equipped with nets for capturing enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.
The successful interceptions of Russian FPV drones may help significantly reduce equipment and personnel losses while diminishing the enemy’s defensive and offensive capabilities.
