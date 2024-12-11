Drone wars: Ukrainian FPV destroys Russian fiber optic-controlled drone (video)

A Ukrainian FPV drone operator has successfully destroyed a Russian fiber optic-controlled FPV unmanned aerial vehicle (FPV).

Ukraine is renowned for its extensive use of FPV drones as high-altitude interceptors targeting Russian reconnaissance drones. However, this marks the first recorded instance of a regular FPV drone intercepting a Russian non-radio guided drone. The fiber-optic FPVs address the jamming of the radio signal, one of the main challenges faced by drone operators on the battlefield. Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

According to a Militarnyi report, a drone pilot from Ukraine’s 68th Separate Oleksa Dovbush Jaeger Brigade intercepted and destroyed a Russian FPV drone that was moving along a road to strike previously spotted Ukrainian equipment. The incident was documented in a video published by the “About Communications from Serhiy Flash” Telegram channel.

After detecting the Russian fiber-optic-guided drone, the Ukrainian pilot immediately maneuvered to intercept the enemy UAV, successfully overtaking and destroying it with an attack from above.

Fiber-optic drones are impervious to drone-detection systems and electronic warfare tools, as they operate without radio signals. Recently, both Russians and, somewhat later, Ukrainians have adopted this technology to navigate electronic warfare-saturated environments.

Ukrainian interceptor drones

Ukrainian defense forces have long been using FPV drones as air defense assets. This approach not only helps conserve expensive anti-aircraft missiles but also enables quicker response to threats from Russian drones, Militarnyi notes. The Ukrainian FPV interceptors have also previously repeatedly targeted Russian loitering munitions like the laser-guided Lantset-series drones.

Additionally, Ukrainian defense forces are developing reusable interceptor drones equipped with nets for capturing enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

The successful interceptions of Russian FPV drones may help significantly reduce equipment and personnel losses while diminishing the enemy’s defensive and offensive capabilities.

