Ukrainian forces advance on southern front and near Bakhmut, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister says

Makarivka, Blahodatne and Neskuchne, Donetsk Oblast.

Credit: Deep State.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated the towns of Makarivka and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed.

On the southern front, the Ukrainian forces have advanced from 300 to 1500 meters deep into Russian-occupied territories in two directions, Hanna Maliar claimed. Apart from that, the Ukrainian troops keep advancing near Bakhmut, according to Deputy Defense Minister.

“In the Bakhmut sector, our troops continue their assault operations. There is a success in the area of the Berkhove water reservoir. We have advanced 250 meters,” Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian troops have not lost positions in the areas where the Ukrainian army is on the defense, according to Hanna Maliar.

Earlier today, visual confirmations of the Ukrainian advance started to surface on social media. The Ukrainian Army’s 68th Jaeger Brigade reported the liberation of the Blahodatne settlement in Donetsk Oblast in a video allegedly recorded inside the town. It was the first settlement mentioned as liberated in official reports amid the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Later on, the video of Ukrainian soldiers raising the national flag in the reportedly liberated Neskuchne village (Donetsk Oblast) was published by Ukrainian Telegram channels. However, Ukraine’s officials have not confirmed the liberation of Neskuchne yet. All of the aforementioned settlements are located in the area where Ukraine’s counteroffensive is reportedly in full swing.

