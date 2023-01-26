Next meeting in Rammstein format to take place at NATO headquarters

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Rammstein format will take place at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on 14 February 2023, according to the official statement published on the NATO website.

The meeting dedicated to the military support of Ukraine will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg. On February 13, the NATO Secretary General will take part in a press conference ahead of the meeting.

The upcoming meeting in Brussels will be the ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Rammstein format since Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

Early before, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov claimed he was “very satisfied” with the 8th Ramstein meeting held in Germany on 20 January 2022 by defense ministers of the countries supporting Ukraine with military aid.

