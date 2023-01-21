Ukrainian Defense Minister satisfied by Ramstein meeting, says not all aid was publicly disclosed

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said he is “very satisfied” with the 8th Ramstein meeting that was held in Germany on 20 January 2022 by defense ministers of countries supporting Ukraine with military aid. Reznikov also said that not all aid packages were publicly disclosed.

“I am very satisfied and want to thank Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley, the team that organized Ramstein, and of course, the host country, Germany, and its new [defense] minister, Mr. Boris,” Reznikov said in his interview to VOA. “The keywords that were important today are unity, timeliness, the immediacy of assistance, creating the capacity of the Armed Forces necessary to continue counteroffensive operations to liberate the occupied territories,” Reznikov said adding that “some packages were announced behind closed doors, they are inspiring, so I am very satisfied.”

According to him, considerable attention was paid to “strengthening air defense”.

“We talked at Ramstein not only about Patriot but also about other systems. We are talking about short, medium, and long-range possibilities, the same applies to altitude,” said Reznikov.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine is preparing for a potential large-scale attack by Russia in the spring, and its partners know about it:

“We have been talking about this for a long time, and our intelligence, and analysts, and the general staff. Of course, we are preparing for it, of course, we have said about it to our partners, we are on the same page with them in the perception of all these risks.“

Tags: military aid to Ukraine, Ramstein