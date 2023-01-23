Record-high 86% of Ukrainians support country’s accession to NATO, poll shows

Photo: UNIAN

Public support for Ukraine’s accession to NATO among Ukrainians has increased once again in recent months reaching history’s highest level: 86% of Ukrainians would support this initiative in a referendum, according to the 12th National Poll by the Ukrainian pollster Sociological Group Rating carried out on 14-16 January 2023. Only 3% of respondents would vote against NATO accession, and 8% would not vote.

“The support for joining the EU and NATO is almost unanimous among representatives of all macro-regions, age, and income groups,” reads Rating’s press release.

Other finds of the survey are as follows:

87% of Ukrainians support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union with only 3% being against it, 8% would not vote;

85% of the respondents support the idea of creating a military and political union of Ukraine, Poland, and Great Britain (3% are against it, 7% don’t care);

80% favor the idea of creating a military and political union of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania, with 6% opposing it and 9% being indifferent.

The Rating Group polled 1,000 Ukrainians in all regions except for the occupied territories of the Donbas and Crimea. “The sample is representative by age, gender, and settlement type,” according to the pollster, and the error margin does not exceed 3.1%.

