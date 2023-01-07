Poles stand for long-term support of Ukraine, Germans divided – polls

The majority of Polish citizens (82%) are in favor of long-term political and military support for Ukraine by NATO and EU member states in the wake of Russian aggression, while such support among Germans stands at only 42%, according to a survey run by Ipsos in Poland and Germany on December 16-21 for OKO.press and TOK.FM, Ukrinform reports.

In Poland, 82% of respondents chose the option of supporting Ukraine until it wins, while only 12% chose the option of seeking to conclude an agreement with Russia despite Ukraine ceding some lands.

Meanwhile, 42% of German respondents spoke in favor of long-term assistance to Ukraine, while 39% for reaching an agreement with Russia. The largest number of Ukraine aid supporters is among the followers of left-wing and center-left parties (54-57%), and the smallest among the right-wing and center-right parties (20-37%).

Tags: Germany, Poland, polls