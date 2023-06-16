Germany to supply Ukraine with 64 Patriot missiles “without delay” – media

Patriot SAMs in Ukraine. Photo: Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov's twitter
Germany will immediately provide Ukraine with another 64 guided missiles for the American-made NIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, N-TV reports referring to the German Defense Minister.
This was announced by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on the second day of the meeting of NATO heads of department in Brussels, according to N-TV.
He said this was “a very important sign to sustain the successful efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to ensure air defense, especially now in this particular phase of the war.”
Ukraine operates two to three batteries of Patriots. One of those was donated by Germany, and another by the US. Also, the Netherlands sent the Patriots to Ukraine, although it wasn’t clear if it was the third Patriot battery or additional hardware for the German-provided battery..
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed at the so-called Petersburg International Economic Forum that Russia had destroyed five Patriot systems in Ukraine.
Only minor damage to one of the Patriot launchers was previously confirmed, but the equipment was quickly fixed and returned to service.
