Germany commits to military helicopter transfer to Ukraine in historic first

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, following the 18th Ramstein format meeting, confirmed the transfer of six Sea King Mk41 multi-purpose helicopters, along with essential training and spare parts.
byOrysia Hrudka
23/01/2024
Sea King Mk41-063
Germany, for the first time, will transfer military helicopters to Ukraine. This announcement was made by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius following the 18th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in the “Ramstein” format. According to “European Pravda” citing DPA, Pistorius stated that Germany would be providing Ukraine with decommissioned Sea King Mk41 multi-purpose military helicopters.

The provision of Sea King helicopters is expected to enhance Ukraine’s military capabilities, particularly in reconnaissance and transportation, contributing to a stronger defense posture in the ongoing war.

Ukraine is set to receive six Sea King Mk41 helicopters along with a set of spare parts. The German side will also provide training for Ukrainian military personnel. Defense Minister Pistorius emphasized the proven reliability of the Sea King helicopters, noting their versatility in multiple areas, including reconnaissance over the Black Sea and troop transportation. This marks the first German delivery of such equipment.

Since the onset of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Germany’s total military assistance to Kyiv has reached approximately six billion euros. It was previously reported that Germany will provide over 7 billion euros worth of military goods to Ukraine in 2024.

This announcement comes alongside Canada’s declaration during the 18th Contact Group meeting on Ukraine’s defense, where Canada revealed a new package of military assistance to Kyiv. This includes Canadian instructors joining the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

