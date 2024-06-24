Eng
Germany transfer over 40 trucks for Ukrainian border guards at front

byMaria Tril
24/06/2024
1 minute read
trucks from germany
Ceremony of the transportation of trucks, Kyiv 24 June 2024. Credit: German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger
Germany has delivered 41 Mercedes Arocs trucks to Ukraine, which will be used by the State Border Guard Service.

The German Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jäger, published photos from the transportation ceremony in Kyiv on 24 June.

“41 Mercedes Arocs trucks will help Border Guard units ensure logistics at the front. This is another contribution from Germany to support Ukraine’s defensive struggle against Russia,” he wrote on X.

Germany also provided specialized equipment for restoring energy infrastructure recently.

Germany reported in mid-June on a large shipment of weapons transferred to Ukraine, including IRIS-T systems, tanks, and HIMARS.

