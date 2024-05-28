Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Lisbon pledges €126 mn defense assistance in security pact with Kyiv

In Lisbon, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Portuguese PM Montenegro inked a security pact ensuring Portuguese military aid, support for Ukraine’s NATO bid and territorial integrity.
byYuri Zoria
28/05/2024
2 minute read
lisbon pledges €126 mn defense assistance security pact kyiv president ukraine volodymyr zelenskyy (l) prime minister portugal luís montenegro (r) after signing bilateral agreement cooperation 28 may 2024 presidentgovua
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro (R) after signing a bilateral Agreement on Security Cooperation in Lisbon on 28 May 2024. Photo: president.gov.ua.
Lisbon pledges €126 mn defense assistance in security pact with Kyiv

Ukraine and Portugal signed a landmark bilateral Agreement on Security Cooperation in Lisbon on May 28th. The deal was inked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

Earlier the same day, a similar security agreement with Belgium was signed in Brussels.

A key provision of the Ukraine-Portugal pact enshrines Portugal’s commitment to support Ukraine in restoring its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized 1991 borders, including the territorial waters, according to the Ukrainian President’s Office.

Portugal will provide at least €126 million in crucial military aid and support to Ukraine this year under the new pact. The agreement reaffirms Lisbon’s participation in the F-16 Coalition, the International Maritime Capability Coalition, the large-caliber ammunition procurement program, as well as efforts towards demining and enhancing maritime security.

Specific clauses outline deepening bilateral cooperation across the defense industry, intelligence sharing, combating organized crime, countering propaganda and mitigating chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks.

Kyiv and Lisbon have pledged to coordinate joint efforts to facilitate Ukraine’s membership in the NATO alliance as per the terms. The deal envisages Portugal’s endorsement of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, efforts to bring Russian perpetrators to justice, strengthen sanctions against Moscow and work towards compensating losses from Russian aggression.

Another significant aspect is Portugal’s commitment to the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children displaced by Russia.

The President’s Office notes that it is the 12th such bilateral security pact Ukraine has signed with its partners, following similar agreements with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, and Belgium.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts