Lisbon pledges €126 mn defense assistance in security pact with Kyiv

Ukraine and Portugal signed a landmark bilateral Agreement on Security Cooperation in Lisbon on May 28th. The deal was inked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

Earlier the same day, a similar security agreement with Belgium was signed in Brussels.

A key provision of the Ukraine-Portugal pact enshrines Portugal’s commitment to support Ukraine in restoring its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized 1991 borders, including the territorial waters, according to the Ukrainian President’s Office.

Portugal will provide at least €126 million in crucial military aid and support to Ukraine this year under the new pact. The agreement reaffirms Lisbon’s participation in the F-16 Coalition, the International Maritime Capability Coalition, the large-caliber ammunition procurement program, as well as efforts towards demining and enhancing maritime security.

Specific clauses outline deepening bilateral cooperation across the defense industry, intelligence sharing, combating organized crime, countering propaganda and mitigating chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks.

Kyiv and Lisbon have pledged to coordinate joint efforts to facilitate Ukraine’s membership in the NATO alliance as per the terms. The deal envisages Portugal’s endorsement of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, efforts to bring Russian perpetrators to justice, strengthen sanctions against Moscow and work towards compensating losses from Russian aggression.

Another significant aspect is Portugal’s commitment to the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children displaced by Russia.

The President’s Office notes that it is the 12th such bilateral security pact Ukraine has signed with its partners, following similar agreements with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, and Belgium.

