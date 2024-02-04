Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Bloomberg: G7, EU discuss using $250 billion frozen Russian assets for Ukraine rebuild

The G7 and the European Union are exploring a plan to leverage over $250 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets to finance Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, sources tell Bloomberg. The strategy includes issuing debt against these assets, with discussions still at a technical level.
byYuri Zoria
04/02/2024
2 minute read
confiscation russian assets reparations
Confiscation of Russian assets/ Source: Instagram, Stanislav Glazkov, @almaty_bg
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The G7 and the European Union are in discussions about a proposal to utilize over $250 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets as security for financing Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, according to sources knowledgeable about the situation, Bloomberg says.

The proposal suggests that Ukraine’s allies might issue debt, secured by the frozen Russian assets, to finance the rebuilding of the war-damaged country. Advocates argue that, according to international law, Russia would likely be held responsible for reparations due to the destruction caused. If Russia were to refuse payment, the frozen assets could then be targeted to cover the claims, according to sources.

“Discussions are currently taking place at a technical level, meaning a political decision has not yet been taken, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. One of the people said some countries want to move faster than others,” Bloomberg wrote.

The G-7 aims to have Russia pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction, holding Russian assets frozen until then. Legal and economic concerns have made G-7 countries, like France and Germany, wary of seizing these assets. A proposal could suggest creating a vehicle to issue bonds, backed by a prioritized use of assets held by Euroclear and banks, to fund the rebuild.

The talks are centered on addressing Kyiv’s long-term requirements, distinct from efforts to bolster Ukraine’s immediate economic needs. Recently, the EU approved a €50 billion aid package spanning multiple years. Meanwhile, discussions in the US about providing $60 billion in aid are currently at an impasse in Congress.

Earlier, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act 20-1. The bill has broad bipartisan support and, if passed, will set the scene for Ukraine to get hold of some $300 billion of Russia’s frozen assets worldwide.

EU moves to consolidate €260 billion in frozen Russian assets, paving way for Ukraine’s recovery

Read also:

 
 
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts