Bloomberg: G7, EU discuss using $250 billion frozen Russian assets for Ukraine rebuild

The G7 and the European Union are in discussions about a proposal to utilize over $250 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets as security for financing Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, according to sources knowledgeable about the situation, Bloomberg says.
“Discussions are currently taking place at a technical level, meaning a political decision has not yet been taken, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. One of the people said some countries want to move faster than others,” Bloomberg wrote.