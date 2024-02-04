Bloomberg: G7, EU discuss using $250 billion frozen Russian assets for Ukraine rebuild

The talks are centered on addressing Kyiv’s long-term requirements, distinct from efforts to bolster Ukraine’s immediate economic needs. Recently, the EU approved a €50 billion aid package spanning multiple years. Meanwhile, discussions in the US about providing $60 billion in aid are currently at an impasse in Congress.

Earlier, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act 20-1. The bill has broad bipartisan support and, if passed, will set the scene for Ukraine to get hold of some $300 billion of Russia’s frozen assets worldwide.

Read also: