Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Historic seizure of Russian assets for Ukraine approved by Senate panel

The new legislation would pave the way for Washington to confiscate Russian central bank assets amounting to $300 billion and direct them to Ukraine’s reconstruction.
byMichelle Bondar
24/01/2024
2 minute read
US Senate, frozen assets, rebuilding Ukraine
President Zelenskyy meets with co-chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch (Republican) in Kyiv in June 2022. Credit: president.gov.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act 20-1 on Wednesday, 24 January, Reuters reports. The bill has broad bipartisan support and, if passed, will set the scene for Ukraine to get hold of some $300 billion of Russia’s frozen assets worldwide.

The act is expected to pass the full Senate and House of Representatives and be signed into law by President Biden. It would allow the US government to seize the central bank assets of a country it is not at war with, which is a historic first.

“Ukraine is on the verge of being overrun by Russia if we do not give them the help that they need,” Senator Ben Cardin, the Democratic foreign relations committee chairman, told Reuters about the proposed asset seizure. “We all know that it will not end with Ukraine,” he said.

Over $300 billion of Russian central bank assets have been frozen by the EU, United States, Japan, and Canada since Russia invaded Ukraine, with only 5 to 6 billion located in the US. However, Russia is bracing to challenge any attempts to confiscate its central bank reserves. 

The REPO Act would direct any confiscated Russian funds specifically to rebuilding Ukraine. Independently, President Biden has requested $61 billion in new military and humanitarian aid, which has stalled in Congress.

“This is intended to be a big hammer. It’s intended to be a very new way of attacking a country that does not behave itself,” Republican Senator Jim Risch said before the vote.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts
Read More

Frontline report: Small Ukrainian boats operated in the vicinity of Crimea, likely targeting air defense on the shore

On 23 August 2023, a Russian fighter jet was shot down near oil rigs 30 km west of Crimea, while Russian S-400 air defense system was destroyed on the shore. Available footage indicates that Ukrainian boats operated near oil rigs. Also, Ukrainians stole Russian helicopter, making an agreement with its pilot.
byReporting from Ukraine