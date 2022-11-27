Germany, France announce new financial aid packages to support Ukrainian grain exports

Latest news Ukraine

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the French president, Emmanuel Macron, have both announced new financial aid packages to support Ukrainian grain exports, which have been disrupted by the war, The Guardian reports.

Macron said in a video statement:

“The most vulnerable countries must not pay the price of a war they did not want.”

AFP also reported that the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, vowed the EU would continue to support Ukraine, accusing Russia of using “food as a weapon”.

Ukraine launches initiative to feed African countries on Holodomor commemoration day

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags