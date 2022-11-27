Germany, France announce new financial aid packages to support Ukrainian grain exports

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the French president, Emmanuel Macron, have both announced new financial aid packages to support Ukrainian grain exports, which have been disrupted by the war, The Guardian reports.

Macron said in a video statement:

“The most vulnerable countries must not pay the price of a war they did not want.”

AFP also reported that the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, vowed the EU would continue to support Ukraine, accusing Russia of using “food as a weapon”.

Tags: aid for Ukraine, France, Germany