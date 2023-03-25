Polish ammunition firm to boost output severalfold as part of EU-Ukraine plan – Reuters

Polish ammunition maker Dezamet, a unit of state arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), will substantially boost capacity to supply EU-funded ammunition to Ukraine, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on 25 March, Reuters reports.
Seventeen EU member states and Norway this week agreed to jointly procure ammunition to help Ukraine and to replenish their own stockpiles, the European Defence Agency said.
European Council supports delivery of artillery ammunition and missiles to Ukraine
🇬🇧 – UK
🇸🇪 – Sweden
🇨🇦 – Canada
🇳🇱 – Netherlands
🇩🇰 – Denmark
🇳🇿 – New Zealand
🇱🇹 – Lithuania
🇦🇺 – Australia
🇳🇴 – Norway
🇫🇮 – Finland
9 partner nations have come together to train Ukrainian recruits on the UK-led training programme.#StandWithUkrainepic.twitter.com/qM2CO6Joks
— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 25, 2023
EU greenlights €2 billion plan to boost ammunition supplies to Ukraine
Tags: aid for Ukraine, ammunition