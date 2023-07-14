Denmark gives Ukraine drones for mine detection

Screenshot from a video, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov published, demonstrating the use of the equipment.

Denmark has provided Ukraine drones for non-technical inspection of territories, including water bodies, for explosive ordnance.

The Danish Ministry of Defense provided six drones for mine detection as part of an aid package to Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov reported on Twitter.

According to the minister, these drones are used for non-technical inspection of territories, including water bodies, for explosive ordnance.

“This is the latest innovative approach to inspecting territories,” Reznikov wrote.

Besides, at NATO Summit, the Nordic countries, including Denmark, welcomed the G7 declaration on security commitments for Ukraine and announced their readiness to contribute to its long-term security.

Earlier, on 26 June, the Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced that Denmark started training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

