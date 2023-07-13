Germany to increase military aid package to Ukraine, adding 6 Gepard anti-air tanks and more ammunition

Flakpanzer Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG). File photo: Flickr/Gunfire Museum Brasschaat Belgien

According to the updated list of German military aid for Ukraine, Germany will send more military equipment to Ukraine, including additional Gepard anti-air systems, equipment for the IRIS-T SLM air defense system, ammunition and other equipment.

The updated items on the list include:

6 Gepard anti-air tanks (34 more were sent before

3,230 projectiles 155mm (before: 24,000)

1,184 rounds 155-mm smoke ammunition

1 bridge for a bridge-laying tank BEAVER (before: 4)

1 bridge-laying tank BEAVER (before: 9)

5 border protection vehicles (before: 154)

10 laser aiming equipment IRIS-T SLM

1 truck tractor trains 8×8 HX81 (before: 31)

4 semi-trailers (before: 23)

24,192 rounds ammunition 40mm (before: 83,520)

2 spare part packages for Vector drones

10 fire command units IRIS-T SLM

Part of the deliveries will be made from industrial stocks financed by German funds, the other part of the deliveries requires modernization or is still in production, the German government added.

Tags: Gepard, Germany, Support Ukraine