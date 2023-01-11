69% of Ukrainians reject dumping NATO aspirations for prospect of peace negotiations with Russia ~~

An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians, 69%, reject abandoning NATO aspiration in exchange for a prospect of negotiations with Russia on the withdrawal of troops from Ukrainian territory, a poll conducted by the New Europe center has found. The results come on the heels of an October poll revealing that a record 83% of Ukrainians want to join NATO, and 86% want to join the EU.

The same poll has found that Ukrainians trust Polish President Andrzej Duda, US President Joseph Biden, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the most (a June poll saw Duda and Johnson among the favorite political leaders of Ukrainians).

Putin and Lukashenko are the foreign leaders that Ukrainians distrust the most for the second year in a row — 97% and 94% of respondents. A large proportion of Ukrainians also distrust Xi Jinping (73%) and Viktor Orban (69%) — compared to 2021, distrust of these leaders has tripled. Ukrainians also began to trust Recep Tayyip Erdogan less (the level of distrust increased by 27%) and Emmanuel Macron (by 14%). In 2022, the level of trust to foreign leaders depends on what statements these leaders make about the Russian-Ukrainian war and what assistance their countries provide.

Tags: Biden, Duda, EU, NATO