Russia cannot be allowed to “carve up” Ukraine, Biden says at UN General Assembly – Sky News

byOlena Mukhina
19/09/2023
US President Biden speaking on the united efforts of the free world to support Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland on 26 March 2022 (Credit: screen capture)
US President Joe Biden has warned that Russia cannot be allowed to ‘brutalize’ or ‘carve up’ Ukraine at the UN General Assembly, as per Sky News.

During his address, Biden also urged world leaders not to allow support for Ukraine to decrease, adding that Russia is counting on countries to grow tired of a long war that would “allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence”.

The world must stand up to Russian naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow, Biden stressed.

Meanwhile, the US, Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities from Iran, China, Russia, and Türkiye after Russian troops launched a new massive drone attack on Ukrainian cities on 19 September.

US imposes sanctions on those linked with Iranian drone producing after Russia’s massive drone attack on Ukraine

The fresh restrictions targeted seven individuals and four entities linked with Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and military aircraft development.

