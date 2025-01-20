Russia may intensify attacks on front lines to strengthen negotiating position, Ukrainian military expert warns

Military expert Ivan Tymochko, chairman of the Council of Reservists of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, says Russia may escalate its offensive on the front lines ahead of potential talks, according to the 24 channel.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Trump has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly. However, it remains uncertain how he will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that Trump might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Tymochko explained that during past negotiations, Russia’s military-political leadership sought to exert maximum pressure on the battlefield to weaken its adversary’s position.

“They act this way to project determination, aggression, and control during negotiations. Their approach isn’t about requesting or debating but about demanding acceptance of their terms,” he said.

He emphasized that expecting the Russian army to ease its pressure or halt operations is unrealistic. Meanwhile, Moscow has yet to achieve any of its strategic goals for 2023 and 2024. All of Russia’s advances on the battlefield remain merely tactical gains.

Tymochko also commented on the potential timeline for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

“The discussion around negotiations is ongoing, but neither specific venues nor formal diplomatic proposals have been established. There are no appointed commissions or clear frameworks aligned with our allies’ proposals. It will likely be a complex and protracted process, potentially lasting months or even years,” he concluded.

Earlier, Volodymyr Ohryzko, former Ukrainian foreign minister, said Trump has the tools to force Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table to accept capitulation.

