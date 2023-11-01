Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine aid a sticking point in US budget bill

US President will not accept a budget bill that does not include assistance to Ukraine.
bySerge Havrylets
01/11/2023
2 minute read
Joe Biden delivers an address to Americans from the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto on 19 October 2023. Credit: REUTERS
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

US President Joe Biden could veto the US budget bill if the budget does not include funds for assistance to Ukraine, according to John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, the European Pravda reported.

At the briefing, John Kirby gave a concise answer to the question of whether Joe Biden is ready to veto the budget bill if Congress does not include support for Ukraine in the bill.

“I think we’ve been very clear about how deeply troubling the House Republican bill is and how it doesn’t meet our national security needs,” John Kirby said commenting on the possibility of excluding the assistance to Ukraine from the budget bill. “And as Commander-in-Chief, the President will never do anything that doesn’t meet our key national security needs,” Kirby added.

Earlier in October, US President Joe Biden requested US Congress to allocate almost $105 billion to support the security needs of Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the US southern border.

The most significant request in this package amounted to more than $61 billion in military aid for Ukraine. The Biden Administration also called for additional aid worth $14.3 billion for Israel, an assistance package worth $2 billion for Taiwan, and over $9 billion for humanitarian aid.

However, the newly elected Speaker of the House, Republican Mike Johnson, said last week that the assistance to Ukraine and Israel must be divided and included in separate bills.

On 30 October, Republicans in the US House of Representatives introduced a bill to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel separately from Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts