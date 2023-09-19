US imposes sanctions on those linked with Iranian drone producing after Russia’s massive drone attack on Ukraine

The US has imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities from Iran, China, Russia, and Türkiye after Russian troops launched a new massive drone attack on Ukrainian cities on 19 September.

The fresh restrictions of the US Treasury Department targeted seven individuals and four entities linked with Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and military aircraft development.

“Iran’s continued, deliberate proliferation of its UAVs enables Russia, its proxies in the Middle East, and other destabilizing actors to undermine global stability,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

The United States will continue to take action against Iran’s UAV procurement networks, he added.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian troops launched 30 Shahed-136/131 drones and one Iskander-M missile toward Ukrainian cities on the night of 19 September. Three drones hit industrial warehouses in Lviv, killing one person.