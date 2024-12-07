Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Biden: About 80,000 US troops deployed in Europe to deter Russian aggression

President Biden has informed Congress that 80,000 US troops are stationed across NATO countries in Europe as part of ongoing deterrence efforts against Russian aggression.
byMaria Tril
07/12/2024
1 minute read
US Army soldiers
US Army soldiers in formation. Photo: US Army
Biden: About 80,000 US troops deployed in Europe to deter Russian aggression

President Joe Biden has informed Congress that approximately 80,000 US military personnel are currently stationed across NATO countries in Europe, according to his letter to the Speaker of the House and Senate President Pro Tempore regarding the War Powers Report.

The deployment is part of broader US global security efforts. Security concerns in Europe escalated significantly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which demonstrated a concrete threat to European territorial integrity and NATO’s eastern flank.

The President’s letter outlines that Washington continues to work with partners worldwide “in support of counterterrorism efforts.”

“Approximately 80,000 United States Armed Forces personnel are assigned or deployed to North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries in Europe, including those deployed to reassure our allies and to deter further Russian aggression,” said in the document.

According to the report, US military presence in Europe has seen significant changes since early 2022, when Biden approved additional force deployments to Eastern Europe in response to Russian threats. In November of 2022, the administration decided to increase its military contingent in Bavaria, Germany.

National Security spokesman John Kirby reported in January 2023 that the US had further expanded its European military presence by 20,000 troops, the document notes. In July 2024, several US military bases in European countries were placed on heightened alert due to terrorism concerns.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts