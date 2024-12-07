Biden: About 80,000 US troops deployed in Europe to deter Russian aggression

President Joe Biden has informed Congress that approximately 80,000 US military personnel are currently stationed across NATO countries in Europe, according to his letter to the Speaker of the House and Senate President Pro Tempore regarding the War Powers Report.

The deployment is part of broader US global security efforts. Security concerns in Europe escalated significantly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which demonstrated a concrete threat to European territorial integrity and NATO’s eastern flank.

The President’s letter outlines that Washington continues to work with partners worldwide “in support of counterterrorism efforts.”

“Approximately 80,000 United States Armed Forces personnel are assigned or deployed to North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries in Europe, including those deployed to reassure our allies and to deter further Russian aggression,” said in the document.

According to the report, US military presence in Europe has seen significant changes since early 2022, when Biden approved additional force deployments to Eastern Europe in response to Russian threats. In November of 2022, the administration decided to increase its military contingent in Bavaria, Germany.

National Security spokesman John Kirby reported in January 2023 that the US had further expanded its European military presence by 20,000 troops, the document notes. In July 2024, several US military bases in European countries were placed on heightened alert due to terrorism concerns.

