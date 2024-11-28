Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) eliminated a critical Russian radar system near Kotovske in the western part of Russian-occupied Crimea on 28 November.

The attack came after or at the same time with Russian another massive drone and missile attack on Ukriane’s energy infrustructure.

The destroyed radio-location station Podlet represents a significant intelligence and military asset fir Russian army, with an estimated value of $5 million.

The Podlet radar complex is strategically important for the Russian military, designed to detect aerial targets at low and extremely low altitudes in complex interference conditions, , according to the GUR. The station plays a crucial role in providing target designation for Russian air defense systems S-300 and S-400.

The operation highlights Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to degrade Russian military capabilities in occupied territories, targeting high-value infrastructure and technological assets.

The GUR emphasized the precision and strategic value of the operation, underscoring the complex nature of intelligence-driven military interventions.

Drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine hit a fuel and energy facility in the Kaluga Oblast of Russia.

