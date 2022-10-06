83% of Ukrainians want to join NATO; 86% want to join the EU ~~

A poll of the Rating group conducted during 1-2 October 2022 revealed that 86% of the respondents would support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union in the event of a referendum (3% – against, 7% – would not vote). The support for joining the EU is unanimous among the representatives of all macro-regions and age groups.

The support for Ukraine’s NATO membership is the highest in the history of observations: 83% would support such an initiative in a referendum, 4% have the opposite opinion, and 9% would not vote. In June 2022, 76% supported joining the Alliance. In contrast to joining the EU, joining NATO is more cautiously perceived by the respondents from the eastern regions of Ukraine (69% of them support the membership, 9% – are against, 17% – would not vote). Despite this, in comparison with the previous survey, the dynamics of support for joining the Alliance among residents of this regions is very positive (in June 2022, 55% – support joining, 20% – against, 22% – would not vote).

Audience: the population of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile connection at the time of the survey. The results were weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. The sample is representative by age, gender and type of settlement. Sample population: 2,000 respondents. Survey method: CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews). Error of representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: not more than 2.2%. Dates: October 1-2, 2022

Tags: EU, NATO, Poll