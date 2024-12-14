North Korean soldiers have entered combat, Zelenskyy confirms

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that preliminary reports indicate that Russia has begun deploying North Korean soldiers in partially occupied Kursk Oblast.

In his video address Saturday, he added that the North Korean troops have already suffered losses on the battlefield.

“At the moment, they are only there [in Kursk Oblast]. But we have information that their deployment is possible on other fronts as well. Losses are already taking place,” Zelenskyy said.

He also added that this is a clear case of escalation and blamed Russian ruler Putin for “preventing peace.”

“If this isn’t escalation, then what is the escalation that so many have spoken about? It is Putin himself who is taking steps to expand and prolong this war. He is the one preventing peace. And he wants to create more problems for the world in Asia. That’s why Russians are training North Korea in modern warfare,” the President noted.

He added that Putin continuously ignores all calls from other states, including its BRICS allies China and Brazil, to deescalate. Accordingly, without a strong global response, Russia is only slated to worsen the war.

“We will defend ourselves, including against the North Korean soldiers. We will continue to act in coordination with all our partners to stop this war — to stop it securely with guaranteed peace,” Zelenskyy concluded.