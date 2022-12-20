US congressmen introduced a resolution calling to expel Russia from the UN Security Council

Congressmen Steve Cohen of Tennessee and Joe Wilson of South Carolina, the Co-Chairman and Ranking Member of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, introduced a resolution stating that Russia’s presence on the United Nations Security Council “violates the purposes and principles of the United Nations.”

The resolution urges President Biden to direct “the Department of State and other relevant Federal departments and agencies to pursue all appropriate steps with Allies, partners, and other countries to limit, suspend, or terminate rights and privileges that the Russian Federation exercises in the Security Council of the United Nations under (the) United Nations Charter.”

Given that Russia has a veto in the UN Security Council, the United Nations can’t take any decisive steps to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine.

There is a similar precedent when on 14 December 1939, the League of Nations expelled the USSR. It took this action after Stalin’s forces bombed Helsinki on November 30, 1939. Ten days before the League took action, Vyacheslav Molotov, claimed that the USSR was “not in a state of war with Finland and did not threaten the Finnish people” because it had included a treaty of friendship with the alternative Finnish regime it had established.

Ukraine has been calling to expel Russia from the UN Security Council. Ukrainian representative in the UN said that while USSR was a member of the Security Council, Russia took its sit after it collapsed without any debate as if other USSR subjects didn’t exist.