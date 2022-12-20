Ukraine to prove Russia’s illegal presence in the UN Security Council

The head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, announced at an online briefing on Tuesday that Ukraine is preparing official steps to prove Russia’s illegal presence in the UN Security Council.

“Russia has been poisoning the UN for many years, this is no secret to anyone. Just as it poisons all the international organizations in which it is a member. Russia occupies the place of a permanent member of the UN Security Council without proper legal grounds as a result of a frankly fraudulent scheme that took place 31 years ago. Ukraine is currently preparing for official steps that will prove Russia’s illegal presence in the UN Security Council and launch a political process that should lead to its removal from this seat,” Kuleba said.

He also accused the UN of inaction in sending a mission to study the strikes of the Russian Federation with the help of Iranian drones on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

“Back when Russia was just starting to use Iranian mopeds for terrorist raids on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure, Ukraine and its partners appealed to the UN to send a mission of experts to study Russia’s use of Iranian drones. This is not just a mission. The fact is that the supply of drones to Russia of Iranian production violates the UN Security Council resolution of 2015, which establishes the nuclear agreement with Iran,” Kuleba said.