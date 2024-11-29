Eng
Odesa suffers seven civilian injuries, Kyiv at least one in overnight Russian drone strike

Ukraine says 130 of 132 drones didn’t reach targets. Other Russian attacks killed at least one and injured four more civilians.
byYuri Zoria
29/11/2024
2 minute read
home odesa set fire russian drone attack overnight 29 ukraine's national police 2f3c9746-2539-49f3-8228-2582f9fdf049 ukraine news ukrainian reports
Home in Odesa set on fire by a Russian drone attack overnight on 29 November. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police.
Odesa suffers seven civilian injuries, Kyiv at least one in overnight Russian drone strike

In a massive nocturnal air assault on 28-29 November, Russian forces launched a drone attack against Ukraine, involving 132 Shahed explosive drones and other unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from several launch points in Russia, including Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported successfully neutralizing 88 enemy drones across ten oblasts, including Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa. An additional 41 drones were reported as “locationally lost” – meaning crashed – “likely due to electronic warfare countermeasures,” with one drone returning to Russia.

In Odesa, local police reported that the Russian drone attack injured seven civilians, with 13 residential and dacha summer cottages damaged. The regional prosecutor confirmed attacks on port and transportation infrastructure.

Some drones targeted Kyiv, with downed drone fragments falling on a polyclinic in the Dniprovskyi district. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko confirmed drone debris caused facade and window damage. Ukraine’s Emergency Service reported that a medical facility guard was hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis of concussion. Kyiv City Military Administration reported window and facade damage to three nearby residential buildings in Dniprovskyi district and a victim at the scene with a fractured femur. It remains unclear whether the Administration and Emergency Service are describing the same casualty.

The Sumy Oblast Administration reported six Shahed drones shot down, with additional guided bomb strikes damaging 10 private houses and destroying outbuildings in the Hotinska and Yesmanska communities, and injuring a civilian.

Shahed drones scatter delayed-action grenades across Ukraine

Cherkasy Oblast reported 19 downed Russian Shaheds with no reported casualties, while Zaporizhzhia Oblast experienced 350 artillery strikes across eight settlements, resulting in infrastructure damage but no civilian injuries.

Oleksandr Prokudin, chief of Kherson Oblast Administration, reported a Russian drone strike killing a civilian woman this morning. This war crime is not related to the Shahed attack, as the Russian ьшдшефкн has been carrying out so-called human safari in Kherson City targeting civilians with FPV and munition-dropping drones.

The Donetsk Oblast authorities reported that various Russian attacks injured three residents of the region on 28 November, in Kurakhove and Toretsk.

