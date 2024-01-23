Eng
￼Poland activates its air defenses amid Russia’s morning missile attack on Ukraine

Poland put its military aircraft on heightened readiness on 23 Jan. for the second time, after detecting an unknown object that had flown into Polish airspace during Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine on 29 Dec.
byMaria Tril
23/01/2024
polish pilots nato
Polish pilots carries out mandated tasks as part of the Baltic Air Policing mission of the Baltic States. Credit: Polish Armed Forces Operational Command.
Poland has raised its military aircraft readiness amid the Russian morning missile attack on Ukraine, the Operational Command of Polish Armed Forces reported on 23 January.

“We are observing the intense activity of the Russian Federation’s long-range aircraft, which is connected to the intention to carry out strikes on the territory of Ukraine,” said the statement. “The situation is being monitored on a current basis.”

According to the Operational Command of Polish Armed Forces, Polish and allied air forces have been activated, “which may be associated with the occurrence of an elevated noise level, especially in the southeastern part of the country.”

On 2 January, during a Russian massive missile long-range attack on Ukraine, Poland scrambled F-16 fighter jets to “ensure the security of Polish airspace” for the first time.

The decision was made following the Russian forces’ attack on Ukraine on 29 December 2023. Then, the Polish Operational Command detected an unknown object that flew in from Ukrainian territory near the Ukrainian border in the Zamość area of Poland.

In the early morning of 23 January, Russians launched another missile attack against Ukraine, targeting Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

A total of 41 Russian air attack vehicles were recorded during the night, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported

Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 21 Russian missiles: 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and a Kh-59 guided missile.

Read also:

