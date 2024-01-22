Zelenskyy’s top aide warns new wars may erupt in world if Putin wins in Ukraine

The Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andrii Yermak told Le Figaro that the world may face new wars if Putin defeats Ukraine.

Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia has been attempting to change the existing world order, taking the territories of other countries by force. The victory of Ukraine over Russia will help restore international law and prevent dictators worldwide from starting new wars, say experts.

“I’m concerned about the future of humanity if Putin succeeds. The world will face new conflicts, not only in Europe. Many existing conflicts have been provoked by Russia. The war in Ukraine has shown that there are no more local wars. Every war affects every country in the world,” Yermak said.

The head of the Presidential Office emphasized that the West needs to increase military and technical support for Ukraine and impose more sanctions on Russia to help Kyiv win over the occupation troops.

“A few days ago, David Cameron said that the current situation reminds him of the late 1930s and that we should not appease Putin but fight. It is exactly what we are talking about. That is why we need to urgently increase military-technical support for Ukraine and sharply strengthen economic sanctions against Russia as much as necessary, but especially when it is needed. This is the formula for effective aid to Ukraine,” Yermak stated.

He added that even the slightest delay in supplying weapons to Ukraine cost lives.

“I think all our partners understand this. We need to act quickly,” Yermak stressed.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Poland would send a new aid package to Ukraine following his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv.

