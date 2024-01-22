Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Zelenskyy: Poland allocates Ukraine with new defense package

byMaria Tril
22/01/2024
1 minute read
Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Donald Tusk in Kyiv, 22 January 2024. Credit: Presidential Office of Ukraine
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Poland will provide Ukraine with a new package of weapons, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 22 January on X (Twitter).

The announcement followed a meeting between Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during Tusk’s visit to Kyiv on the morning of 22 January.

“There is a new Polish defense package. We appreciate Poland’s unwavering support and the new military aid package for Ukraine, as well as a new form of cooperation aimed at larger-scale arms purchases for Ukrainian needs: a Polish loan for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

According to Zelenskyy, they held “very productive” talks on all aspects of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Poland. “We discussed the possibilities of future joint weapons production as well. Thank you for supporting Ukraine!” Zelenskyy wrote.

Tusk also said Poland will support Ukraine’s swift accession to the EU. In addition, the Polish government will appoint an authorized representative to reconstruct Ukraine.

Previously, following Tusk’s visit, it became known that Poland joined the G7 declaration on “security guarantees” for Ukraine. Both countries will start working on a bilateral security agreement.

The G7 leaders presented the declaration at the July NATO summit in Vilnius. The Group of Seven comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts