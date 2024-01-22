Zelenskyy: Poland allocates Ukraine with new defense package

Poland will provide Ukraine with a new package of weapons, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 22 January on X (Twitter).

The announcement followed a meeting between Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during Tusk’s visit to Kyiv on the morning of 22 January.

Today, we had very productive talks in Kyiv with @DonaldTusk about all aspects of Ukrainian-Polish bilateral relations. We appreciate Poland's unwavering support and the new military aid package for Ukraine, as well as a new form of cooperation aimed at larger-scale arms… pic.twitter.com/m5QCm67acD — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 22, 2024

“There is a new Polish defense package. We appreciate Poland’s unwavering support and the new military aid package for Ukraine, as well as a new form of cooperation aimed at larger-scale arms purchases for Ukrainian needs: a Polish loan for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

According to Zelenskyy, they held “very productive” talks on all aspects of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Poland. “We discussed the possibilities of future joint weapons production as well. Thank you for supporting Ukraine!” Zelenskyy wrote.

Tusk also said Poland will support Ukraine’s swift accession to the EU. In addition, the Polish government will appoint an authorized representative to reconstruct Ukraine.

Previously, following Tusk’s visit, it became known that Poland joined the G7 declaration on “security guarantees” for Ukraine. Both countries will start working on a bilateral security agreement.

The G7 leaders presented the declaration at the July NATO summit in Vilnius. The Group of Seven comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

