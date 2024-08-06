Eng
Zelenskyy confirms contracts for producing over 1,000,000 drones in 2024

President Zelenskyy announced increased funding for Ukraine’s missile program and confirmed domestic contracts to produce over one million drones this year.
byYuri Zoria
06/08/2024
2 minute read
drone coalition ukraine expands 16 members czech addition ukrainian soldier squad fpv drones illustrative ukraine's general staff
A Ukrainian soldier and a “squad” of FPV drones. Illustrative photo by Ukraine’s General Staff.
On 6 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the additional funding for the homegrown missile program, and that contracts have already been signed with domestic manufacturers to produce over one million drones this year, amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

In late 2023, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine planned to produce 1,000,000 drones in 2024, referring specifically to first-person-view (FPV) drones, widely used on the war zone. In the first two months of the year, Ukraine reportedly manufactured 200,000 FPVs. In July, the Strategi Industries Ministry said Ukraine had the capacity to produce up to 3,000,000 drones a year.

In his August 6 evening video address to the nation, Zelenskyy said he presided over a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, convening Ukraine’s top military officials and strategic industry leaders.

The President confirmed that contracts for producing over one million drones have been signed with domestic manufacturers, indicating plans for further expansion within the year. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance Ukraine’s aerial capabilities and strategic impact on the ongoing war.

[O]ur Government officials from the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Finance also presented reports on drone production and financing. We have already contracted one million drones for this year, and more will follow in total within the year,” Zelenskyy said.

Additionally, Zelenskyy announced that the HQ approved increased funding for Ukraine’s missile program.

Ukraine produces the Neptune anti-ship missiles in limited numbers, which are currently being adapted for ground strikes. It was also known that Ukraine has been developing the Hrim-2 ballistic missile with the range up to 500 km, yet the project has never reached the testing stage and its current status is unknown. Additionally, the Coral domestic anti-air missiles have been in development.

