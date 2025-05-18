France’s new laser rifle silently melts electronics at 500 meters — and Ukrainian infantry could really use it

French defense firm CILAS has unveiled a portable laser rifle, the HELMA-LP — a system that could become a critical asset on tomorrow’s battlefields. Few armed forces have a more urgent need for such capabilities than Ukraine’s.

Unveiled at the 7th SOFINS (Special Operations Forces Innovation Network Seminar) exhibition, the HELMA-LP builds on CILAS’s earlier HELMA-P high-energy laser system, initially developed to counter drones and other aerial threats. While the full-scale version has already seen deployment — including during the 2024 Paris Olympics — it is the lightweight, rifle-like HELMA-LP that has drawn particular interest for its portability, stealth, and ability to discreetly disable sensitive ground targets.

In Ukraine’s ongoing defense against Russia’s full-scale invasion, the HELMA-LP could fill a critical tactical gap. Unlike traditional laser weapons optimized for long-range drone interception, the HELMA-LP is built for close-to-medium range use — ideal for targeting electronics, sensors, surveillance devices, and camouflaged equipment. The system’s reported effective range is at least 500 meters, with a beam diameter of approximately 20 mm at that distance, enabling pinpoint disruption of small, fixed targets.

According to Ukrainian defense analysts at Defense Express, even though CILAS does not explicitly market the HELMA-LP for anti-drone use, its laser power is likely sufficient to blind drone optics or melt plastic protective filters with short-duration exposure. This could prove especially valuable to Ukrainian infantry units frequently harassed by FPV drones and quadcopters used for reconnaissance, targeting, or psychological pressure.

Why HELMA- LP m atters for Ukraine:

Electronic warfare countermeasures : Russian forces have heavily invested in battlefield surveillance and electronic warfare infrastructure. A silent, invisible system like HELMA-LP could neutralize key components — such as cameras, sensors, and radios — without giving away Ukrainian positions or depleting scarce munitions.

Stealth sabotage : In trench or urban warfare, the ability to silently disable enemy optics or communications systems can shift tactical momentum. Ukrainian special operations forces could use HELMA-LP for behind-the-lines disruption with minimal risk of detection.

Psychological edge : The laser is both silent and invisible, offering a unique element of surprise. Enemy troops may be blinded or disrupted without immediately knowing the source — a tool with both tactical and psychological utility.

Precision with minimal collateral damage : As Ukraine pushes to liberate densely populated areas, non-kinetic tools like HELMA-LP offer the ability to neutralize enemy assets precisely, without risking civilian harm or infrastructure destruction.

Modular and future-proof: The system’s potential for integration with drones and remote-controlled weapon stations fits seamlessly with Ukraine’s rapidly evolving unmanned warfare ecosystem.

While it’s uncertain whether Ukraine will acquire the HELMA-LP or develop a domestic equivalent, this type of compact, mission-focused, next-generation weapon could give Ukrainian forces a valuable edge in the increasingly digital, drone-dominated battlespace.