Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1178: Ukraine unveils SlimBeam laser defense system

Exclusives

Russian troops are hiding from Ukraine’s deadly night-vision drones—but not well enough. More Russian troops are wearing thermal blankets to hide from Ukraine’s night-vision drones. More of them are getting caught, anyway—and poor-quality blankets and inadequate training are often to blame.

Military

“Let your children follow these orders”: Ukrainian commander in Kursk quits over “idiotic tasks”. Oleksandr Shyrshyn resigned from Ukraine’s 47th Brigade, accusing top brass of issuing reckless orders that cost lives.

Ukraine found air defense blind spot in Kursk—now MiGs and HIMARS are tearing it open. Ukrainian MiGs bombed Russian targets near Tyotkino while HIMARS pounded supply lines—exploiting a gap no one closed.

Watch: Ukraine turns Russian Buk SAM system into fireworks in perfect strike. Footage shared by the Khortytsia Grouping of Forces shows the destruction of another Russian anti-air asset in eastern Ukraine.

ISW: Russian forces expand salient near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk and Toretsk amid uncertain summer priorities. ISW reports gains around Myrolyubivka but notes uncertainty on whether Russia will pursue Pokrovsk or Kostiantynivka offensives this summer.

Russia lost 50,000 troops trying to take a Ukrainian town with 48 residents—but still failed. Ten months, 50,000 casualties, and still no breakthrough in Toretsk.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine unveils mobile anti-drone laser turret SlimBeam. The weapon operates autonomously or remotely and can be mounted for infrastructure protection or mobile deployment.

Destruction at Russia’s Murom military factory confirmed by satellite data. Satellite imagery confirms that one warehouse at the ammo ignition systems facility, previously reported hit on Apr. 30, no longer stands.

Italy to hand Ukraine 400 battle-tested M113s—same carriers Israel still trusts in combat. Four hundred battle-tested M113 personnel carriers paired with sophisticated satellite surveillance capabilities are planned to be delivered to Kyiv.

International

Trump pushes NATO troop cuts in Europe despite Russia’s threat. Pentagon said “stark strategic realities” prevent focus on Europe—but won’t explain what they are.

Failed Ukraine’s peace talks expose Trump’s dilemma: either crush Russia’s energy exports or accept Putin’s ceasefire game. Meanwhile, Russian forces are massing in Ukraine for its summer offensive.

FT: Witkoff cancels Moscow trip as Kremlin snubs 22-point US-Ukraine-European-backed ceasefire plan. The cancellation halted what would have been Witkoff’s fifth meeting with Putin since February.

Ex-ambassador Brink says she quit over Trump’s Ukraine policy, calls it dangerous appeasement. Brink warned that giving up Ukraine would empower autocrats and weaken America’s global standing.

Putin won’t accept peace unless Russian empire is restored, says US ex-defense secretary Gates. The former Pentagon chief says Putin is “tapping along” Trump and remains fixated on maximalist war objectives.

Denmark readies 26th military package for Ukraine, Zelenskyy says. With diplomacy ongoing, the countries’ leaders pledge to maintain pressure if Russia resists efforts to end hostilities.

Pope Leo XIV offers to host Russia-Ukraine talks, calls Istanbul peace attempt “tragic”. Istanbul talks delivered just a prisoner swap but no ceasefire.

Trump joins second crisis call with Zelenskyy, European leaders as Putin demands Ukraine retreat from four regions. Putin skipped the Istanbul talks, sending a lower-level delegation as Moscow’s demands stalled further negotiations.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia sent fighter jets to protect its “shadow oil” tanker—and that tells us everything about sanctions. Russia ignored Ukraine’s ceasefire and now it’s defending oil tankers with warplanes.

Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian hotels expose deliberate campaign on foreign reporters. Foreign editorials often do not get what is happening.

Russian drone blows up civilian shuttle bus, leaving nine dead in Sumy border town. Bilopillia’s mayor called the strike a targeted war crime, noting that the shuttle carried fleeing civilians, mostly women over 60.

Russia targets Ukrainian civilians on Istanbul “ceasefire” talks day, killing four, injuring 30. Continuing what they call a “human safari,” Russian forces killed two civilians and injured ten others in Kherson Oblast alone.

Political and Legal Developments

Australia condemns 13-year Russian sentence for Oscar Jenkins in occupied Luhansk after fighting for Ukraine. Russia’s court convicted the Ukrainian Army’s soldier of “mercenary activity”, sentencing him to a maximum-security penal colony.

“We are ready to fight forever in Ukraine,” says Russia’s top negotiator—then cites a fake Napoleon. As Russia rejects a ceasefire, Vladimir Medinsky turns to fake quotes to justify more war.

Russia engages up to 640,000 troops against Ukraine, Kyiv’s top general says. Syrskyy informed NATO that constant attacks are not isolated but part of Moscow’s broader attritional military doctrine.

More land, more war, no regrets: Russia’s demands to Ukraine in Istanbul. Give up four regions, or we’ll take six — Russia’s chilling message to Ukraine.

“Maybe more of your loved ones will die”: Russia’s threat at Ukraine peace talks revealed. Russia says it’s ready to fight “forever”—despite nearly a million casualties.

New Developments

“Classic Russian spy tactics” turn victims of Putin’s war into weapons against their own allies. Moscow offers cash and blackmails families.

Read our earlier daily review here