NATO must abandon “Russia-Ukraine War” delusion. Denial is not a sustainable strategy. The West must acknowledge Russia’s global war for what it is — and start fighting back

Pope, World Church Council criticize Ukraine law; theologian claims Moscow exploits situation. The WCC and Pope are slow to condemn Russia, quick to rebuke Ukraine, warns theologian Cyril Hovorun

Frontline report: Ukraine uses new domestic missile drone for long-range strikes in Russia, bypassing Western weapons restrictions. Following a series of strikes by Ukraine’s new Palianytsia missile drone on Russian airfields and ammunition depots, Russian aviation activity and glide bomb attacks in the Kursk region have decreased by approximately 50% compared to the previous week.

Russia captures Ptyche, advances near eight other locations in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState. The Ukrainian General Staff reports repelling 56 Russian offensive and assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction on 26 August.

Frontline report: Ukrainian forces break through Russia’s strategic village Korenevo in Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian forces captured Semenivka, effectively encircling the settlement of Sheptukhivka and threatening to reinforce their bridgehead at Zhuravli.

ISW: Belarus remains unlikely to invade Ukraine. Belarus has amassed forces along its border with Ukraine, prompting warnings from Kyiv, but analysts believe a full-scale invasion remains unlikely.

As of 27 August 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 610100 (+1280)

Tanks: 8563 (+12)

APV: 16667 (+19)

Artillery systems: 17495 (+52)

MLRS: 1173 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 937

Aircraft: 367

Helicopters: 328

UAV: 14254 (+120)

Cruise missiles : 2547 (+103)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 23613 (+58)

Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine successfully tested its first domestically produced ballistic missile. During his latest press conference, the Ukrainian president praised the efforts of defense industry employees and highlighted their dedication to enhancing Ukraine’s military strength.

Russian kamikaze drone breach in Poland is being discussed in NATO, says Latvian defense minister. A recent incident involving a Russian drone entering Polish airspace has been placed on NATO’s agenda, according to Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds.

Zelenskyy urges Poland to provide MiG jets and support missile interception over western Ukraine. Speaking at the “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, Zelenskyy emphasized the urgency of Poland’s military support, noting that the MiG jets would require no additional training for Ukrainian pilots.

North Korea’s arms shipments to Russia surge, intelligence report reveals. A recent intelligence report reveals that North Korea has sent over 13,000 containers to Russia since mid-2022, with many likely containing weapons.

IAEA chief warns of potential “nuclear incident” at Russia’s Kursk Power Plant. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has warned of a potential “nuclear incident” at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, citing ongoing safety risks due to the facility’s lack of a protective dome.

Polish airspace breach by Russian drone is provocation by Moscow, says military expert. A Russian combat drone breached Polish airspace during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, a move described by a former Polish military commander as a deliberate test of Poland’s air defense system and an attempt to intimidate NATO. The incident has raised concerns about Russia’s escalating provocations against the West.

Zelenskyy says he prepares to meet with Biden in September. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for a September meeting with US President Joe Biden, potentially on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

NATO base in Germany raises alert level amid Russian sabotage fears. German intelligence sources reveal a foiled Russian plan to attack a NATO airbase using drones, prompting increased security measures.

UN Security Council to convene to discuss Ukraine. The UN Security Council schedules back-to-back meetings to discuss the situation in Ukraine on 28 August, and Western arms supplies on 30 August.

Russian massive attack on 26 August costs over $ 1.3 bn. Russia’s August 26 air assault on Ukraine involved 236 missiles and drones, costing an estimated $1.26 billion, according to Ukrainian media calculations.

Russia kills 4, injures 10 in its overnight attack on Ukraine. In its attack overnight on 27 Aug, the Russian military launched 97 targets of various types against Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Kostin reveals 27 countries investigating Russian war crimes. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin announced that 27 countries have begun their own investigations into crimes committed during the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Ukrainian military strongly supports Rome Statute ratification, new survey reveals. Ukrainian parliament ratified the Rome Statute on 21 August 2024, although some MPs claimed that soldiers allegedly had concerns about its ratification.

