Ukrainian military strongly supports Rome Statute ratification, new survey reveals

A survey conducted by the NGO “Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group” (ULAG) in collaboration with the Sociological Group “Rating” has unveiled insights into the attitudes of Ukrainian military personnel towards justice and the ratification of the Rome Statute. The study surveyed 660 active military personnel between 25 July and 12 August 2024.

Strong support for Rome statute ratification

One of the most striking findings is the overwhelming support among military personnel for Ukraine’s ratification of the Rome Statute. Over 70% of informed active military personnel back the ratification, with only 15% opposing it. This aligns closely with public sentiment, as evidenced by a December 2022 national survey showing 79% of Ukrainians either fully or generally supporting ratification.

The survey revealed a high level of understanding among military personnel about the International Criminal Court’s functions: 58% believe the ICC can investigate serious international crimes in Ukraine and hold leaders accountable without ratification. Military personnel said key advantages of ratification include enhanced arrest guarantees (38%) and positive impacts on criminal justice reforms (35%).

Vision of justice

Ukrainian military personnel also revealed their priorities for pursuing justice:

Punishing those guilty of severe international crimes (64%) Compensating victims (46%) Uncovering the truth of events (35%) Locating missing persons and repatriating deportees (31%) Purging collaborators from the government (26%)

The survey highlighted diverse opinions on the most effective judicial mechanisms: almost half favor special courts with mixed national and international judges for prosecuting Russian war crimes; 35% believe international institutions should handle these cases; 13% see Ukrainian courts as suitable for this role.

An overwhelming 93% of respondents emphasized the importance of transparency and regular updates on war crimes cases. Nearly half believe the ICC should be responsible for providing these updates, with others suggesting roles for Ukrainian media, the Supreme Court of Ukraine, or the Prosecutor General’s office.

Challenges

Despite the strong support and understanding, the survey identified some challenges: 38% of respondents are unaware of the progress of ICC investigations into war crimes. There’s a moderate assessment of the ICC’s effectiveness, with 28% viewing it as effective, 42% as ineffective, and 30% undecided.

This comprehensive survey dispels myths about military resistance to the Rome Statute ratification and justice mechanisms. It demonstrates a strong alignment between military and public opinion on these crucial issues.

