US to share Russian war crimes evidence with Hague Court

President Joe Biden ordered the US government to begin sharing evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court.
byIryna Voichuk
27/07/2023
1 minute read
International Criminal Court in The Hague, Credit: Marina Riera/Human Rights Watch
President Biden has ordered the US government to begin sharing evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court in The Hague, NYT reported, citing officials.

In a significant move, Biden has recently made a decision that overrides months of resistance from the Pentagon. The Pentagon had opposed the decision, expressing fears that “it could pave the way for the court to prosecute American troops,” according to the officials.

According to The New York Times, US intelligence agencies have gathered evidence of Russian authorities’ decision to deliberately target Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and forcibly deport thousands of Ukrainian children from occupied territory.

On 27 July, Chief Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, confirmed the information that the US is going to hand over Russian war crimes evidence to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. “The United States has made another historic stride towards building comprehensive accountability for Russia’s international crimes,” Kostin said.

