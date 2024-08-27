Zelenskyy urges Poland to provide MiG jets and support missile interception over western Ukraine

Ukraine urgently needs Polish MiG fighter jets and Poland’s assistance in intercepting Russian missiles over its western regions, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, according to Ukrinform.

Recently, Poland said it would consider providing Ukraine with at least one additional squadron of MiG-29 fighter jets, comprising a minimum of 14 aircraft.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk explained that an immediate transfer was impossible, as these aircraft currently participate in NATO air patrol programs.

“Today, there seems to be a slight decrease in Poland’s attention to our defense needs. I understand that Poland has likely provided what it could, and some things probably remain in Poland. I am raising one specific issue. We urgently need your MiGs, your aircraft,” he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Polish fighter jets are well-equipped, and Ukraine would not need to spend time training pilots to use them.

“I discussed this issue with Andrzej (Duda) and Prime Minister Tusk. We raised it at all levels. Unfortunately, there is no positive decision yet,” the Ukrainian leader has informed.

He added that Poland is a crucial part of the solution to intercept missiles over Ukraine, at least in the western part of the country, and those missiles heading toward Poland.

“We have talked a lot about this, and I understand that the support of several countries is needed. Poland is hesitant to make such a decision alone. It wants the backing of other NATO countries. I believe this could also lead to a positive decision from Romania,” Zelenskyy said.

He concluded that such support would ease Ukraine’s situation and allow it to focus on other areas.

The Ukrainian president also noted that Poland’s assistance has been substantial and recalled the early days of the full-scale invasion when Poland opened its doors for most of the country’s refugees and established a hub in Rzeszów for aid delivery.

