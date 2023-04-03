Poland has already sent several MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine – Polish official

Several MiG-29 fighter jets have already been sent to Ukraine, and Ukraine is expected to seek further support, according to Marcin Pzydacz, the head of the Presidential Bureau of International Policy of Poland.

Pzydacz highlighted positive developments in recent times between Poland and Ukraine, both socially and politically. He emphasized the urgency of sending equipment to Ukraine as Russia has thousands of tanks, and the situation requires faster and more significant assistance. He further stressed that Ukraine is defending stability for everyone.

He added that the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is expected to visit Poland officially on April 5th.

Two weeks ago, at a news conference in Warsaw, Poland’s president Andrzej Duda announced that his country would send Ukraine at least four Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets in the coming days.

North Macedonia has donated Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft to Ukraine, the country’s Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska said on 14 March.

Ukraine’s unanswered plea for MiG29s: consequence of NATO’s fear of Article 5

