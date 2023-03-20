North Macedonia confirms sending Ukraine four Su-25s; Mi-24 helicopters may follow – Janes

Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack aircraft (illustrative image). Source: Ukraine's Defense Ministry

North Macedonia has donated Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft to Ukraine, the country’s Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska said on 14 March, according to Janes, which confirms Janes July 2022 reports that “four non-airworthy Su-25s (three single-seat Su-25s and one twin-seat Su-25UB) were transferred.”

According to the minister, North Macedonia delivered to Ukraine:

  • infantry weapons and ammunition
  • artillery equipment
  • main battle tanks
  • Sukhoi aircraft
  • anti-armor and anti-aircraft weapon systems
  • equipment and ammunition for use by the military aviation

Petrovska didn’t provide details regarding a new military aid package approved on 14 March.

On 15 March, local media outlets citing government sources said Ukraine has requested attack helicopters, and the possibility of transferring 12 Mi-24 aircraft is being assessed, Janes wrote.

