North Macedonia confirms sending Ukraine four Su-25s; Mi-24 helicopters may follow – Janes

Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack aircraft (illustrative image). Source: Ukraine's Defense Ministry.
North Macedonia has donated Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft to Ukraine, the country’s Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska said on 14 March, according to Janes, which confirms Janes July 2022 reports that “four non-airworthy Su-25s (three single-seat Su-25s and one twin-seat Su-25UB) were transferred.”
According to the minister, North Macedonia delivered to Ukraine:
- infantry weapons and ammunition
- artillery equipment
- main battle tanks
- Sukhoi aircraft
- anti-armor and anti-aircraft weapon systems
- equipment and ammunition for use by the military aviation
Petrovska didn’t provide details regarding a new military aid package approved on 14 March.
On 15 March, local media outlets citing government sources said Ukraine has requested attack helicopters, and the possibility of transferring 12 Mi-24 aircraft is being assessed, Janes wrote.
Tags: Mi-24, North Macedonia, Su-25