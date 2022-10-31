Mi-2 helicopter discovered hidden in ship container at Odesa Customs

Hidden Mi-2 helicopter found in a maritime shipment container at Odesa customs. Photo: DBR

During the searches at the Odesa Customs, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) found a Mi-2 multi-purpose helicopter hidden in a shipping container, DBR reports

DBR says it continues the “audit” of 133 maritime shipping containers hidden from customs clearance at the Odesa Customs. During the inspection of one of the containers, the DBR officers discovered a Mi-2 multi-purpose helicopter. The Agency is establishing the helicopter’s owners and how it ended up in the container.

“A legal assessment will also be given to the actions of the customs officials who, amid Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine, did not take any steps to timely clear the helicopter,” DBR says.

Currently, the investigators have confiscated the helicopter and are resolving the issue of transferring it to the Armed Forces’ needs.

Mi-2 helicopter found in ship container at Odesa Customs during searches Currently, the @dbr_gov_ua investigators have confiscated the helicopter and are resolving the issue of transferring it to the Armed Forces' needs.https://t.co/whfH2pNKhI pic.twitter.com/xlfOraciDp — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 31, 2022