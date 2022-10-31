Mi-2 helicopter discovered hidden in ship container at Odesa Customs

Mi 2 helicopter discovered hidden in ship container at Odesa Customs

Hidden Mi-2 helicopter found in a maritime shipment container at Odesa customs. Photo: DBR 

Latest news Ukraine

During the searches at the Odesa Customs, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) found a Mi-2 multi-purpose helicopter hidden in a shipping container, DBR reports.

DBR says it continues the “audit” of 133 maritime shipping containers hidden from customs clearance at the Odesa Customs. During the inspection of one of the containers, the DBR officers discovered a Mi-2 multi-purpose helicopter. The Agency is establishing the helicopter’s owners and how it ended up in the container.

“A legal assessment will also be given to the actions of the customs officials who, amid Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine, did not take any steps to timely clear the helicopter,” DBR says.

Currently, the investigators have confiscated the helicopter and are resolving the issue of transferring it to the Armed Forces’ needs.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags