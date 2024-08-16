Ukrainian military recruitment officials arrested in one million-dollar bribery scheme 

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) arrested two high-ranking military recruitment officials in Ukraine’s Kyiv oblast for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to help conscription-eligible men evade military service, the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General report.

Ukraine has been facing a shortage of military troops on the frontline after enduring substantial losses in its third year of war with Russia and amid continuous Russian advancements in Ukraine.

Many Ukrainian army soldiers fight for two or more years without proper rotations and vacations, leading to exhaustion and dissatisfaction.

That’s why the government introduced new mobilization laws to expand the pool of eligible conscripts, including previously exempt individuals and prisoners, but the situation remains serious.

How did their corruption scheme work?

The heads of the Boryspil and Bucha Territorial Recruitment Centers allegedly provided forged medical documents declaring potential recruits unfit for service, effectively removing them from military registration.

The SBU documented more than 20 individuals who attempted to evade mobilization through this scheme.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the suspects charged approximately $37,000 per person for their services. This fee covered a complete package of falsified documents and assistance in navigating the Military Medical Commission process.

Source: SBU Source: SBU

During searches of their homes and vehicles, authorities seized over 1.2 million US dollars in cash, much of which washidden in specially constructed compartments under floors and behind walls.

The scheme reportedly exploited personal connections within the military medical commission, though these medical professionals were allegedly unaware of their involvement in the illegal operation. The fraudulent documentation allowed potential conscripts to avoid military service and potentially flee the country.

How did the arrests happen?

Law enforcement intercepted both recruitment center officials in their offices, while their foreign accomplice was apprehended at a Kyiv restaurant, receiving $50,000 from new clients.

The investigation also uncovered a cache of weapons, including a silenced pistol, at the foreign suspect’s residence. The origin of these weapons is currently under investigation.

Source: SBU

All three suspects face charges of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and providing undue advantage. If convicted, they could face up to eight years in prison.

The Ukrainians publicly criticized the country’s mobilization laws over perceived inequalities. The government responded with reforms that aimed to prevent wealthy individuals and certain professionals from avoiding conscription. The reforms also include stricter enforcement of draft requirements and potential penalties for evasion.

