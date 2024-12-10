Russia to provide MiG-29 and Su-27 fighters to North Korea in exchange for troops

Russia has agreed to provide MiG-29 and Su-27 fighter jets to North Korea in exchange for military support in its Ukraine campaign, according to US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo, EurAsian Times reports.

Earlier reports suggested Russia deployed over 10,000 North Korean troops to its Kursk Oblast to push Ukrainian forces from the region’s south. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy later confirmed the first North Korean soldiers were killed fighting alongside Russian forces. Subsequently, Ukraine stated that North Korean troops are being used for second-echelon support duties, freeing Russian forces for front-line combat.

Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum on 7 December, Paparo disclosed that the deal includes transferring what he described as “formidable, but early fourth-generation” fighter jets to Pyongyang. In return, North Korea has already dispatched approximately 12,000 troops to Ukraine.

“There is a little bit of political uncertainty in Korea. I’m convinced that, from a security standpoint, there is stability,” Paparo said at the forum.

According to Paparo, North Korea voluntarily offered its military assistance without prompting from Moscow. While these troops are currently stationed in combat zones, they have not yet engaged in active combat, the admiral noted.

Beyond aircraft, Pyongyang may be seeking additional military technologies from Russia, Paparo revealed. These could include ballistic missile re-entry vehicles, modern submarine systems, and upgraded air defense capabilities, which would enhance North Korea’s military position in the region.

This arrangement follows similar military cooperation agreements Moscow has established with other partners. In November 2023, Iran announced it would receive Russian Su-35 fighter jets and Mi-28 attack helicopters, following its earlier acquisition of Yak-130 combat trainers.

