Poland to send Ukraine at least four MiG-29 fighter jets “within the next few days” – Polish President Duda

Poland to send Ukraine at least four MiG 29 fighter jets “within the next few days” – Polish President Duda

A Polish air force MiG-29 fighter jet, Sept. 21, 2021. Illustrative photo: US Air Force/Edgar Grimaldo. 

Latest news Ukraine

At a news conference in Warsaw, Poland’s president Andrzej Duda announced that his country would send Ukraine at least four Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets in the coming days, The Guardian reports.

“Firstly, literally within the next few days, we will hand over, as far as I remember, four aircraft to Ukraine in full working order,” he said adding that the rest are being serviced and prepared for handover.

Poland is going to replace the MiG it donates to Ukraine with Korean FA-50s and American F-35s, according to Duda.

Duda’s announcement makes Poland the first NATO member country to send warplanes to Ukraine. Previously, Ukraine’s allies reportedly sent only spare parts for aircraft, which allowed the Ukrainian Air Force to repair about 20 aircraft in April 2022.

Ukraine’s military has increased the size of its fleet of fixed-wing aircraft after receiving spare parts and repairing damaged aircraft, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

On 14 March, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland might deliver an unspecified number of MiG-29s to Ukraine “within the next four to six weeks.

Read also:

 

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags