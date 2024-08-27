UN Security Council to convene to discuss Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene on 28 August to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

According to the Voice of America, the meeting, requested by representatives of the United States and Slovenia, was scheduled before the massive Russian attack against Ukraine.

Russia has also requested a Security Council meeting, to be held on 30 August, regarding Western arms supplies to Ukraine.

The 79th UN General Assembly is scheduled to take place from 10 to 24 September at the UN headquarters in New York. World leaders and heads of government are expected to arrive between 22 and 27 September.

The report states that key topics for speeches and debates will include “questions of sustainable future, combating rising sea levels, and nuclear non-proliferation.

Last night, a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine injured at least 21 and killed four people,” the report indicates. Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 15 Ukraine’s oblasts were affected by the Russian attack.

Russia’s main target was Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Local authorities reported power outages in some cities, and the Ukrainian National Energy Company Ukrenergo introduced emergency blackouts in response to the attack.

Read also: